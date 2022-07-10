TCS Recognized as a Leader in IoT Consultancies in Asia Pacific by Independent Research Firm

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Internet of Things (IoT) Consultancies in Asia Pacific (APAC), Q2 20221.

According to the report, “TCS’ strong vision and innovation roadmap express its aim to enable adaptable, resilient enterprises. The firm’s (TCS’) APAC market approach is a strength, rooted in its presence in all APAC subregions.” The report goes on to say “TCS has strong client engagement capabilities, particularly for innovation and business transformation. It also has an extensive solutions and breadth of technology coverage… TCS has strong advanced capabilities, bringing AI, security, and emerging technologies into IoT engagements.”

Additionally, the report said, “Reference customers appreciate its business consulting approach with balanced domain, technical, and business management skills. This makes TCS a top choice for clients seeking a strategic partner for large-scale business and technology transformation, especially at the intersection of the firm’s industry and regional focus areas.”

“TCS is helping customers unify physical and digital contexts, and harness the power of IoT technology to accelerate innovation, embrace newer business models, offer differentiated customer experience, and drive overall transformation and growth,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things and Digital Engineering Services, TCS. “We believe this recognition is a reflection of our vision, capabilities and market success in delivering large scale IoT transformations for our APAC customers.”

TCS leverages its unique consulting-led Value Discovery approach that brings together the right business stakeholders from across functional groups of customer organizations to create their digital and IoT roadmaps. The company’s IoT expertise and experience across industries enables it to construct and drive a path to exponential value for customers with relevant use cases and a value-driven implementation plan.

Leveraging its Bringing Life to Things™ IoT business framework and its deep domain knowledge across industries like manufacturing, CPG, retail, energy, utilities, transportation, logistics, healthcare, hi-tech and telecom, TCS has built a rich set of industry-specific IoT solutions with predictive and self-aware systems that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to sense and intelligently respond to changes in the physical environment. These include:

· TCS I4T framework: A comprehensive framework to assess value through the realization phases of an Industry 4.0 transformation journey. It helps identify automation and digital opportunities across the manufacturing and supply chain operations. It focuses on understanding the customer’s productivity, cost, digitization and sustainability drivers, and through Value Analysis and Organizational Change Readiness frameworks, provides visibility on the opportunities that can increase revenue, reduce costs and improve margins.

· TCS Envirozone, helps organizations in end-to-end carbon emission management by adopting carbon-neutral strategies. It mitigates upstream supplier-sourcing, operational and downstream sustainability risks for a sustainable supply chain. It tracks science-based targets and activities pertaining to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to balance over 150 ESG key performance indicators.

· TCS IP2™: It combines IoT with AI and digital twin technologies to support critical assets, enhance reliability, improve flexibility, cut emissions, and improve plant cycle efficiency by 1 to 2 percent.

“Our investments in emerging technologies and innovation labs, proprietary IoT solutions, strong partner network, and unique business value driven approach, make us a preferred strategic partner to enterprises in their IoT transformation journeys,” said Regu Ayyaswamy.