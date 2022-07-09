TCS Recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Services by Everest Group

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Healthcare Payer Digital Services[1].

According to the report, TCS has a strong portfolio of industry-specific proprietary IPs (e.g., TCS Enrollment 360, TCS Health 360, and Claims Denial Analytics platform) that enables clients to unlock use cases across the payer value chain such as member engagement, care delivery, and claims management. It goes on to say that the company’s compelling focus on tangible business outcomes has helped it win end-to-end transformation deals with large healthcare payer accounts.

The report highlights that TCS has a strong focus on retaining and upskilling existing talent organically through investments in vertical- and horizontal-specific training and tie-ups with academic institutions, enabling TCS to handle attrition much better than some of its peers.

“TCS has been partnering with payers to accelerate their digital transformation to create superior customer experiences offering greater convenience, improved accessibility, trust, and transparency. Additionally, we are helping them embrace innovative business models leveraging ecosystem partnerships to promote better health and wellness among their members and improve health outcomes,” said Nitin Kumar, Global Head, Healthcare, TCS. “Our consistent leadership positioning in analyst assessments is a reflection of our strong vision, superior capabilities, innovation and intellectual property, and the resultant market success.”

TCS works with leading healthcare companies to enable their digital transformation journeys by leveraging its Business 4.0™ framework and Machine First™ approach. It provides a full set of offerings including consulting, digital services, IT transformation and operations, and domain services to help healthcare companies elevate stakeholder experience, introduce new products, enable ecosystem partnerships and ensure the highest level of quality and compliance in operations.

The company’s portfolio of industry-specific proprietary solutions – including TCS Enrollment 360, Analytics-based Health Plan framework, TCS Health 360, ignio™ for Healthcare, and the Claims Denial Analytics platform – helps payers elevate customer experience, introduce new products faster, enable ecosystem partnerships and drive efficiency in operations with the highest level of quality and compliance.

TCS helps clients scale up their innovation initiatives and improve yields. Its healthcare domain experts and solution architects work closely with client teams to come up with innovative ideas to address their most pressing business problems. The initial ideation and prototyping take place at the various Pace Ports™, TCS’ co-innovation and research centers across the world. These often result in large transformational engagements using a combination of digital front-end technologies, AI/ML, IoT, big data, RPA, cognitive computing capabilities, blockchain, cyber security, social media and cloud to reimagine the healthcare value chain.

“The demand for adoption of digital services has been driven by key industry trends, such as the shift to value-based models, changing customer expectations, and hyper-personalization,” said Chunky Satija, Vice President, Everest Group. “TCS with its strong portfolio of industry-specific IPs has enabled its clients to realize both operational and cost efficiencies. Payer clients’ appreciation of the value TCS brings with its strong focus on offering innovation, flexible price constructs, and good quality resources has led to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”