Statement from Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII on the demise of Mr Shinzo Abe, Former Prime Minister of Japan

New Delhi : “Deeply saddened by the shocking assassination of Mr Shinzo Abe. He had high regard for India and Indian industry and was instrumental in developing our warm and close economic partnership. Owing to the extremely warm relationship between him and Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi, the two countries set up many new initiatives for trade, investment and infrastructure development. Indian industry will greatly miss his championship, friendship and encouragement. My deepest condolences to friends in Japan on this tragic loss”, said Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII.