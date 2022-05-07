Tata steel , Jamshedpur : blast in coke plant, 2 contract employees injured

Jharkhand: In a big tragedy, a blast in battery of Coke Plant took place in the Jamshedpur unit of Tata Steel today, which was non-operational .

According to reports, Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation. There has been no impact on production.

Further, the emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation brought under control.