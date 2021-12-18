Tata Steel features amongst the top 10 companies in the steel industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021

Mumbai : Tata Steel has featured amongst the top 10 steel companies in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021. The Company has retained its position in the DJSI Emerging Markets (EM) Index for the 10th consecutive year. Tata Steel is also one of the top 15 companies from India who made it to the EM Index that currently comprises 109 companies.

For the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, 5,300 companies were eligible for inclusion and were invited to participate. A record 1,843 companies participated in the assessment this year. The participating companies now represent 45% of global market capitalisation relative to the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index), up from 32% in 2020.

Under sustainability, Tata Steel scored the highest score in the following categories such as codes of business conduct, risk and crisis management, environmental reporting, operational eco-efficiency, corporate, citizenship and philanthropy, and social reporting.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to be ranked amongst the top 10 steel companies in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) globally. ESG is an integral part of our core operations and strategies and our constant endeavour is to contribute towards improving our climate impact performance. Tata Steel is invested in numerous initiatives to enable sustainable manufacturing and will continue to set newer benchmarks for the industry. This acknowledgment motivates us to continue cultivating and nurturing a sustainable ecosystem.”

Tata Steel has been participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) since 2012 and has been a member of DJSI Emerging Markets Index for 10 consecutive years. Earlier this year, the Company’s Jamshedpur Steel Plant was recognised as the World Economic Forum’s Advanced 4th Industrial Revolution Lighthouse. As part of its transformation journey towards sustainable operations, the Company has initiated several conscious efforts including deployment of EVs for steel transportation at it Jamshedpur and Sahibabad plants, commissioning of India’s first steel recycling plant at Rohtak in Haryana, and setting up of its first Carbon Capture plant in Jamshedpur. Tata Steel is also the first steel company to join the Sea Cargo Charter.

The DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices since 1999. Each year, over 7000 companies around the world are assessed on Economic/Governance, Environmental and Social dimensions focusing on criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material. The DJSI scoring methodology has become gradually stringent in last few years, especially for high ESG impact industries like Steel, Mining etc.