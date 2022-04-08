Tata Starbucks and Sabyasachi Launch a Limited-Edition Collection Across India

Hyderabad : Tata Starbucks is partnering with celebrated Indian designer and couturier, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, this spring for a limited-edition collection, available exclusively in India. The Sabyasachi + Starbucks® collection will feature a range of lifestyle drinkware including ceramic mugs and stainless-steel tumblers.

The Sabyasachi X Starbucks® collection showcases an idea of Indian art, rooted in its multi-cultural heritage and celebrating the power of cross-cultural storytelling. Sabyasachi’s signature interpretation of Toile de Jouy with flora and fauna native to India forms the central motif of the design of this limited-edition collection. The digital print is hand rendered by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, a for-profit collective homed within the brand to empower, mentor and employ fine artists.

As part of the partnership, Tata Starbucks and Sabyasachi will come together to support ‘Educate Girls’—a non-profit organization with a focus on working towards improving girls and young women’s education across rural India providing the support they need to develop their skills and find careers.

“We are delighted to partner with an archetypal Indian brand like Sabyasachi. As part of Tata Starbucks commitment to empowering girls and young women, we have a rich relationship with Educate Girls, and I am thrilled our work has resonated with Sabyasachi. This collaboration will give customers a chance to experience two of their beloved brands coming together to make a difference and actively support education for girls,” said Sushant Dash, ceo, Tata Starbucks Private Limited. “Tata Starbucks has always believed that businesses can and should have a positive impact on the communities they serve.”

“I am honoured to collaborate with an iconic global brand like Starbucks to help amplify a cause so dear to my heart. I hope this collaboration sparks hope, creates change and helps give back to a most worthy cause,” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee, luxury Indian designer and couturier. “Not enough can be said about the transformative power of education, it is the ultimate catalyst of change, development and progress—and our fundamental right. Educating girls, all girls, remains the need of the hour in India, for a better and brighter future where all women are educated, empowered and free to live a life of their own making.”

“Our commitment and dedication to our communities is what binds us together. I’m very excited to see, two iconic brands like Starbucks and Sabyasachi come together to support Educate Girls. I’m positive that we can take steps to make meaningful contributions to our communities together,” said Safeena Husain, founder of Educate. Girls.



The limited-edition collection, priced from INR 1600 to INR 2500, will be available starting April 12 at all Starbucks® stores across the market while supplies last.