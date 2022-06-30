Tata Motors to increase prices of its commercial vehicles from 1st July 2022

New Delhi : Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range. An increase in price in the range of 1.5-2.5%, will come into effect from 1st July 2022 across the range, depending upon individual model and variant.

While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike.