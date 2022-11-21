Tamil Nadu Students’ delegation attending ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ took holy dip at ‘Triveni Sangam’

New Delhi : ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ reverberated in ‘Sangam Nagri’ as a batch of students from Tamil Nadu visited the city of Prayagraj. On reaching the ‘Sangam Ghat’ the group of students were much exited and seen chanting the slogans ‘HarHar Mahadev’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, while the local residents of Prayagraj wholeheartedly welcomed them.

After taking a holy dip at the ‘Triveni Sangam’, the group of students visited ‘Hanuman Ji’ lying on the banks of the ‘Sangam’, followed by visit to ‘Shri. Adi Shankar Vimana Mandapam’.

The district administration at Prayagraj had made an elaborate arrangement for the visiting students’ delegation. Select members of the district administration escorted the students’ delegation to various places of interest in and around the city of Prayagraj namely – Akshayavat (‘the indestructible banyan tree’, which is a sacred fig tree mentioned in Hindu mythology.), the Chandrashekhar Azad Park, Prayagraj Museum and Shree Swaminarayan Mandir. Concluding their visit at ‘Sangam Nagri’, the students’ delegation from Tamil Nadu left for the ancient and holy city Ayodhya.

While leaving for Ayodhya, members of the students’ group were seen to be enthusiastic and took ‘Selfies’ at various sites that they visited. They were keen on learning more about the history of the visited sites. The district administration as an initiative, selected members from their team who were conversant with Tamil language and culture to escort the student’s delegation so as to avoid any linguistic barrier during the course of interactions.