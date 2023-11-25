T-Series Commences Advance Bookings for “Animal” Featuring Ranbir Kapoor; Release Set for December 1

Mumbai-based production house T-Series has initiated advance bookings for the highly anticipated film “Animal,” headlined by renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor, ahead of its scheduled release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for the blockbuster “Kabir Singh,” the pan-India film boasts a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

The announcement regarding the opening of advance bookings was made by T-Series through their official X platform. “#Animal Advance bookings open now,” the production house posted, stirring excitement among cinephiles eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in the project has generated significant buzz, with audiences eagerly anticipating his performance in this upcoming venture. Paired with a talented ensemble cast and helmed by a director known for his previous commercial success, “Animal” has already piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts across the country.

The film’s director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, previously garnered immense acclaim for his directorial prowess in “Kabir Singh,” further adding to the anticipation and curiosity surrounding “Animal.”

As advance bookings kick off, the audience’s curiosity continues to mount about the storyline, character portrayals, and the overall cinematic experience promised by “Animal.” With a mix of seasoned actors and fresh talent, the film is anticipated to make a significant impact upon its release, catering to audiences from various demographics across India.

“Animal” is poised to hit the screens on December 1, and the opening of advance bookings signals a promising start, building up anticipation and setting the stage for what is expected to be an engaging and intriguing cinematic journey for moviegoers.