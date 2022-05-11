Supreme Court stays 152-year old sedition law till review by Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today ordered that the 152-year-old sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code should be effectively kept in abeyance till the Union Government reconsiders the provision.

In an interim order, the Court urged the Centre and the State governments to refrain from registering any FIRs under the said provision while it was under re-consideration.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Hima Kohli held that all pending cases, appeals, and proceedings with respect to charges framed under Section124 A be kept in abeyance. Adjudication with respect to other sections may proceed with no prejudice being caused to the accused, it held.

The Court also held that those already booked under Section 124A IPC and are in jail can approach the concerned courts for bail. It has also been ruled that if any fresh case is registered, appropriate parties are at liberty to approach courts for appropriate relief, and courts are requested to examine the relief sought to take into account the order passed by the court.

These directions will be in force until further orders.