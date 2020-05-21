Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (at 1200 Hrs IST) lay as a Cyclonic Storm over Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours as a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 21st May 2020 overBangladeshnear Lat. 24.7°N and Long. 89.5°Eabout 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri and 110 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a Deep Depression during next 03 hours and into a Depression during subsequent 06 hours.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position> (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 21.05.20/0830 24.7/89.5 60-70 gusting to 80 Cyclonic Storm 21.05.20/1130 25.3/89.8 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression 21.05.20/1730 26.5/90.5 30-40 gusting to 50 Depression

(1) Heavy rainfall Warning:

Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy &extremely heavy falls (≥20 cm) at isolated places very likely on 21st May, 2020.

Arunachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 21st May, 2020.

(2) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph very likely over Western Assam & Western Meghalaya till evening and reduce gradually thereafter.

