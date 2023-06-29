Subroto Bagchi Resigns announced his resignation from the post as Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA)

Bhubaneswar: Subroto Bagchi, today announced his resignation from the post as Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) due to personal reasons. Mr Bagchi announced his resignation as OSDA Chairman and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the State officials for their unstinted support and the people of Odisha for their love throughout the years.

Mr Bagchi also informed that, Smt. Alka Arora Misra, who is at present serving as CEO of World Skill Center, will be taking over as the new Chairman of OSDA.

In another tweet, Mr Bagchi said that as the CEO of World Skill Center, Smt. Alka Arora Misra has proved her mettle as a strong leader with a clear vision for the skill future of Odisha. In her able hands, I am sure, the State will achieve greater heights, Mr Bagchi added.