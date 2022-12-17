Odisha : Bharatiya Janta Party holds meeting to discuss roadmap of General election 2024

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the general election 2024, state led Bharatiya Janta Party today farmed down its roadmap for the election in a meeting at the state party office in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the meeting was attended by Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal, Prabhari D Purandeswari, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior leaders, district presidents, district prabharis and state office bearers.

Discussions were held on all the major issues to be witnessed during the elections and an analysis was done on the BJP’s performance at the Padampur By-poll as well as mistakes committed were penned down for correction.