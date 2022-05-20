Start-up incubated by NIF wins Amazon Smbhav ‘22 award

New Delhi:Subhash Ola, an innovator from Rajasthan who has developed the technology of saving energy in boilers by recycling steam, has won the 1st prize for the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 and his enterprise “Geniusenergy Critical Innovation Private Limited” has won the Start-up of the Year award.

The technology was first developed to make khoya and other milk products, and the portfolio of applications were later extended to textile, milk and food, pharma, plywood, paper mills, leather industry, chemical industry, hot water boiler generator, plastic recycle, laundry, hospitals and so on.

Shri Ola’s enterprise customises the technology for use in different industries and integrates it with existing boiler infrastructure of the particular industry to save the used energy. In the specialised equipment, used steam is fed to the boiler along with condensate water through gravity. The closed-circuit design steps leakages, thereby reducing additional water requirements.

Geniusenergy Critical Innovation, a start-up recognized by Govt. of India, was incubated by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India. It serves clientele in a variety of industries for their energy needs, helps them reduce cost, and at the same time protects the environment.

What makes this accomplishment more significant is that Shri Ola was one amongst, close to 2000 entrepreneurs of our country contesting for this Start-up of the Year award, representing 240 cities across the length and breadth of the country and all major sectors be it Healthcare, Fintech, E-commerce, Blockchain, EdTech, Consumer Products, Emerging Tech (AI, ML, etc.) and others.