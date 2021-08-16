Srinagar Municipal Corporation celebrates Independence Day.

Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu hoists National Flag

SRINAGAR : The Srinagar Municipal Corporation today celebrated Independence Day at Head Office Karan Nagar Srinagar.

On the occasion, Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu hoisted the flag in presence of Deputy Mayor, Parvaiz Qadri, Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir and other senior officers.

Mattu while addressing the audience highlighted the achievements of Srinagar Municipal Corporation made on all paths of development and management of Sanitation and solid waste.

He said that SMC shall achieve the goal of 100 percent door to door collection in addition to provision of online services for the citizens of the city.

He praised the services of sanitation workers and the field warriors during the course of fighting Covid-19.

Mattu on the occasion gave away certificates of appreciation among the taekwondo and musical teams and wished all the Citizens a very happy Independence Day .

Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir in his welcome address wished all the citizens of Srinagar a very happy Independence Day. He said this day we remember all great warriors who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India.

He said this day reminds us all to work for the ideals which form the foundation of this nation- the ideals of equality, freedom, liberty, justice, and human dignity.

The Commissioner said that today we all pledge that we will do our best and leave no stone unturned in serving our nation and our people.

Many cultural programs, musical events were presented on the occasion.

Taekwondo and Karate demonstrations were presented on the occasion.