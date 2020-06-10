Sri Sri Tattva, an intelligent enterprise leverages technology to ramp up its operations amid COVID-19 crisis

Bengaluru: Bengaluru headquartered Ayurveda major, Sri Sri Tattva which has pioneered the health and wellness industry with a range of Ayurveda products as well as the Art of living foundation now boasts of a digital-ready, connected enterprise with SAP S/4HANA.

Previously leveraging a tally-based platform, the organization sought to offer access to a centralized digital platform across its operational centres for seamless management and precise decision making.

The 5000 plus employee organisation also aimed to garner in-depth visibility in its operational costs and improve decision making on sales prices, data timelines as well as shrink personnel management costs for future business growth.

“We were on a lookout for a solution which could enable us with a swift response to rapidly changing market dynamics with real-time insights of market trends. We also wanted single-point access to strategic and reliable data to improve our visibility into daily sales targets and comparisons,’’ said Mr. TejKatpitia, CEO, Sriveda Sattva Private Limited.

After combing through a range of solutions available in the market, Sri Sri Tattva gave its nod to SAP S/4HANA recommended by SAVIC Technologies, SAP Platinum Partner, and achieved unprecedented business agility post the go-live of the solution.

“We chose SAP S/4HANA with a vision for our future as it enables our business applications to capitalize on the latest digital capabilities, including live data analytics, and reveal real-time insights into our business performance and operations. We are now benefitting with real-time financial reporting as well as with seamless access to transaction data anytime, anywhere. We have also hit the milestones of a 100 percent improvement on information, 60 percent improvement on forecast accuracy, and 97 percent faster reporting,’’ added Mr. Katpitia.

Notably, the end to end deployment of SAP S/4HANA solution across the ecosystem of Sri Sri Tattva took a mere 100 days by SAVIC Technologies without any signs of process disruptions owing to round the clock, dedicated support by SAVIC team.

“The highly proficient team of SAVIC Technologies facilitated us at every step to harness the true potential of technology. Our alliance has also enabled the workforce of SAVIC Technologies to explore the benefits of spirituality and meditation. We jointly look forward to contributing to a healthy, happier world,’’ said Katpitia.

SAP S/4HANA has a legacy of empowering enterprises to better strategise, execute decisions, and benefit from in-depth analytics based on real-time data. The solution also enables businesses to significantly improve their customer and service delivery experience. The solution is renowned for its exemplary data accuracy powered by automated and intelligent processes.

With phenomenal improvements in business efficiency, Sri Sri Tattva now aims to further propel its digital transformation journey with a mutually prosperous, long term collaboration with SAVIC Technologies.

“We eye a long term, mutually beneficial relationship with SAVIC Technologies. We are confident that their team will continue to technologically mentor us and unlock the full potential of digital transformation via SAP,’’ said Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sriveda Sattva Private Limited.

