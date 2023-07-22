Special Ministerial Consultations and Recommendations on Global Biofuels Alliance

Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting has highlighted Fuels for Future (3F) as one of the priority areas. In this context, on the sideline of the Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting a standalone event on Consultations and Recommendations for the Global Biofuels Alliance was organized on 22nd July’23 in Goa.



This event received strong support from countries within and beyond the G20. Nineteen countries expressed their interest in being the initiating members of the alliance with fifteen Countries and nine International Organizations attending the event. This signifies a momentous step forward in advancing the development and deployment of biofuels through a multi-stakeholder global alliance.



This GBA event witnessed participation from the Energy Ministers of thirteen countries and Heads of nine international organizations. India, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Kenya, Mauritius, Paraguay, Seychelles, the United States, UAE and Uganda, and international organisations such as the Biofuture Platform, International Civil Aviation Organisation, International Energy Agency, International Energy Forum, International Renewable Energy Agency, World Bank, World Biogas Association, and World Economic Forum who were part of the event welcomed the initiative.



Emphasizing the importance of biofuels and collaboration, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Urban and Housing Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, said “True success of Global Biofuels Alliance will depend on moving this project from a project of the government to the project of the people.”



Ministers from several other countries also highlighted the appeal of biofuels as a low-carbon pathway, while underscoring the critical necessity for engaging in clean energy initiatives. The leaders highlighted that despite the huge potential of Biofuels as an important low-carbon pathway to development, several challenges continue to hinder their adoption.



Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, US, remarked that the United States recognize the establishment of a Global Biofuels Alliance as a critical step in their biofuels journey and that they look forward to moving from “test tube to test drive and field to fuels”.



Mr. Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, Minister of State of Mines and Energy, Brazil, highlighted that to meet sustainable energy needs multiple forms of energy will be required and, in this context, reinforced the importance of the alliance.



Multiple countries including Brazil, Italy, Kenya, and UAE highlighted the importance of sharing best practices across policy, technology, and implementation.



The forum recognized that overcoming challenges such as feedstock management, standards development, and technological innovations requires a collaborative approach and welcomed the initiative by Indian Presidency to create the global alliance.



Further, International Organizations such as IEA and IEF reinforced the expansive potential of biofuels for other countries and highlighted the importance of standardization, waste recycling, and investments to build on the untapped potential.



ICAO emphasized that more than 600 Billion liters of SAF are required to replace all fossil fuels, translating into more than USD 3 trillion in investment by 2050. This necessitates the need for close collaboration across stakeholders.



World Biogas Association highlighted that only 2% of waste is being recycled currently and absence of recycling to consumable products is contributing to methane emissions. International Organizations also enunciated how they look forward to supporting the alliance.



This consultative process resulted in the Energy Ministers recommending establishment of GBA to the G20 Leaders.



