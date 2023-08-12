Special guests from various walks of life invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi

As part of the Independence Day Celebrations at the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2923, special guests from different walks of life, ranging from Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, and fishermen, have been invited to participate in the celebarations. 3 nurses from the state of Haryana will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, Delhi on August 15, 2023 as Special Guests.

Fifty nurses, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from ramparts of the iconic monument. The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

Of the 50 nurses invited to witness the celebrations, 3 nurses are from Haryana. Speaking to DD News in Faridabad, Haryana, Savita Rani who works as Nursing Officer in the Blood Bank of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, Faridabad, appreciated the initiative saying that she, her family and the hospital staff are feeling happy and honored for her to be a part of this grand occasion. Savita Rani, previously, has also been felicitated by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu on Nursing Day for her outstanding work during the COVID 19 crisis.