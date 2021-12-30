Special credit linked capital subsidy scheme of MSME helps Shweta Harish build Enterprise of her dreams

New Delhi : Ms. Shweta Harish built the enterprise of her dreams named Anugraha Interior solutions in Bangalore. Ministry of MSME supported her under the special credit linked capital subsidy scheme. Increasing market demand prompted Ms Shweta Harish along with her colleagues to design and manufacture modular furniture for schools, corporate offices and houses. A newspaper advertisement inviting applications under UDYAM Registration caught her attention and showed her the way. MSME’s support empowered them to become self reliant.

Related