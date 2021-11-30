Soil Health Card Scheme implemented in all parts of the country

New Delhi : National Productivity Council (NPC) carried out a study on ‘Soil Testing Infrastructure for Faster Delivery of Soil Health Card in India’ in 2017. In the study it was found that application of fertilizer and micronutrients based on Soil Health Card (SHC) recommendations resulted in 8-10% of savings and overall increase in the yield of crops to the tune of 5-6% reported by adopting the SHC recommendations.

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad conducted an impact study of Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme (November 2017). The major findings were that there is some reduction in fertilizer use, especially Nitrogen and increase in bio-fertilizers and other micro-nutrients use. Overall, paddy farmers reduced use of urea by 9%, Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)/ Single Super Phosphate (SSP) by 7%, but increased use of Potassium by 20%. This is a healthy sign of moving towards balanced use of fertilizers.

The States have not reported any challenges faced by them while implementing the scheme.

Soil Health Card Scheme has been implemented in all parts of the country including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The State/Union Territory (UT)-wise details of total number of farm holdings and number of Soil Health Cards issued in given at Annexure.

States/UTs-wise details of total number of farm holdings and number of Soil Health Cards issued

Sl. No. States/UTs Total No. of farm holding Soil Health Cards issued Cycle-I (2015-17) Cycle-II (2017-19) Model Village Programme (2019-20) 1 Andaman & Nicobar 11954 10000 9540 1007 2 Andhra Pradesh 8523910 7455204 6967162 226487 3 Arunachal Pradesh 113253 20532 22128 225 4 Assam 2741711 1300901 1300901 66218 5 Bihar 16412893 6469650 6277942 123866 6 Chhattisgarh 4010772 3890709 4746670 59302 7 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 23088 2222 12994 0 8 Goa 74563 25000 16743 2938 9 Gujarat 5320626 5108923 8694942 63591 10 Haryana 1628015 4227238 4143900 25235 11 Himachal Pradesh 996809 385011 960765 19671 12 J & K 1416509 692062 1018051 70246 13 Jharkhand 2802946 637507 641828 58572 14 Karnataka 8680739 7832189 7832189 65034 15 Kerala 7583496 763435 2209717 80045 16 Madhya Pradesh 10003135 8872377 8907385 127585 17 Maharashtra 15285439 13146000 13053000 201837 18 Manipur 150484 114522 114522 10010 19 Meghalaya 232397 209561 246879 3243 20 Mizoram 89774 11986 16458 2119 21 Nagaland 196532 184797 12000 27304 22 Odisha 4865850 2374233 2053734 162405 23 Puducherry 33840 19594 12089 2508 24 Punjab 1092713 1251726 1160568 17793 25 Rajasthan 7654616 6886000 11860699 86341 26 Sikkim 71532 46000 66000 2936 27 Tamil Nadu 7937947 6767000 7016654 58317 28 Telangana 5947735 5720737 4842509 110664 29 Tripura 573194 117723 117723 15602 30 Uttar Pradesh 23821625 17014573 20354551 255517 31 Uttarakhand 881305 750494 882797 13645 32 West Bengal 7242732 5040510 4200000 4520 Total 146422134 107348416 119773040 1964783

Source: Total No. of farm holdings-Agriculture Census 2015-16

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.