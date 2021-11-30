Soil Health Card Scheme implemented in all parts of the country

New Delhi : National Productivity Council (NPC) carried out a study on ‘Soil Testing Infrastructure for Faster Delivery of Soil Health Card in India’ in 2017. In the study it was found that application of fertilizer and micronutrients based on Soil Health Card (SHC) recommendations resulted in 8-10% of savings and overall increase in the yield of crops to the tune of 5-6% reported by adopting the SHC recommendations.
National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad conducted an impact study of Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme (November 2017). The major findings were that there is some reduction in fertilizer use, especially Nitrogen and increase in bio-fertilizers and other micro-nutrients use. Overall, paddy farmers reduced use of urea by 9%, Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)/ Single Super Phosphate (SSP) by 7%, but increased use of Potassium by 20%. This is a healthy sign of moving towards balanced use of fertilizers.
The States have not reported any challenges faced by them while implementing the scheme.
Soil Health Card Scheme has been implemented in all parts of the country including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The State/Union Territory (UT)-wise details of total number of farm holdings and number of Soil Health Cards issued in given at Annexure.
States/UTs-wise details of total number of farm holdings and number of Soil Health Cards issued
|Sl. No.
|States/UTs
|Total No. of farm holding
|Soil Health Cards issued
|Cycle-I (2015-17)
|Cycle-II (2017-19)
|Model Village Programme (2019-20)
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|11954
|10000
|9540
|1007
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8523910
|7455204
|6967162
|226487
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|113253
|20532
|22128
|225
|4
|Assam
|2741711
|1300901
|1300901
|66218
|5
|Bihar
|16412893
|6469650
|6277942
|123866
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|4010772
|3890709
|4746670
|59302
|7
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|23088
|2222
|12994
|0
|8
|Goa
|74563
|25000
|16743
|2938
|9
|Gujarat
|5320626
|5108923
|8694942
|63591
|10
|Haryana
|1628015
|4227238
|4143900
|25235
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|996809
|385011
|960765
|19671
|12
|J & K
|1416509
|692062
|1018051
|70246
|13
|Jharkhand
|2802946
|637507
|641828
|58572
|14
|Karnataka
|8680739
|7832189
|7832189
|65034
|15
|Kerala
|7583496
|763435
|2209717
|80045
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|10003135
|8872377
|8907385
|127585
|17
|Maharashtra
|15285439
|13146000
|13053000
|201837
|18
|Manipur
|150484
|114522
|114522
|10010
|19
|Meghalaya
|232397
|209561
|246879
|3243
|20
|Mizoram
|89774
|11986
|16458
|2119
|21
|Nagaland
|196532
|184797
|12000
|27304
|22
|Odisha
|4865850
|2374233
|2053734
|162405
|23
|Puducherry
|33840
|19594
|12089
|2508
|24
|Punjab
|1092713
|1251726
|1160568
|17793
|25
|Rajasthan
|7654616
|6886000
|11860699
|86341
|26
|Sikkim
|71532
|46000
|66000
|2936
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|7937947
|6767000
|7016654
|58317
|28
|Telangana
|5947735
|5720737
|4842509
|110664
|29
|Tripura
|573194
|117723
|117723
|15602
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|23821625
|17014573
|20354551
|255517
|31
|Uttarakhand
|881305
|750494
|882797
|13645
|32
|West Bengal
|7242732
|5040510
|4200000
|4520
|Total
|146422134
|107348416
|119773040
|1964783
Source: Total No. of farm holdings-Agriculture Census 2015-16
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.