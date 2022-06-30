Sixth Round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Mexico

New Delhi : The sixth round of the Foreign Office Consultations between India and Mexico were held on 29 June 2022 in Mexico City. The discussions were led on the Indian side by Shri. Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and on the Mexican side by H.E. Ms. Carmen Moreno Toscano, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

2. The consultations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including Political, Trade & Investment, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Science and Technology including Space, Culture and Tourism, Education, Consular, and other areas of mutual interest. Multilateral and regional issues including co-operation at the UN, Pacific Alliance and the upcoming G20 Presidency of India were also discussed.

3. A Specific Cooperation Agreement on cooperation in outer space focusing on Crop Monitoring, Drought Assessment and Capacity Building between ISRO and Mexican Space Agency (AEM) was also signed during the visit.

4. The two sides agreed to continue high level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms such as Consular Dialogue, the Bilateral High-Level Group on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation (BHLG) and Joint Commission Meeting to keep up the momentum in bilateral relations.

5. The talks were held in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.