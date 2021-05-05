Simplification of procedure for import of oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers/ containers

New Delhi: The Government of India has reviewed the existing procedure of registration and approval of global manufacturers for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers/ containers by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO). In view of the COVID pandemic, PESO shall not carry out physical inspection of global manufacturers’ production facilities before grant of such registration and approval. Now, such approvals shall be granted online without any delay on submission of manufacturer’s particulars; ISO certificate of manufacturer; List of Cylinders/ Tankers/Containers, their specifications, drawings & batch number; Hydro test certificate and Third party inspection Certificate. In case of any clarification, Mr. S.D. Mishra, Controller of Explosives, PESO (Mobile No. 9725850352, email Id [email protected]) and Dr. S.K.Singh, Controller of Explosives, PESO (Mobile No. 8447639102, email Id [email protected]) may be contacted.

