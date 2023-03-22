Shyam Steel joins hands with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants as Principal Sponsors

Mumbai : Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT bars, today announced its association with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants as the principal sponsor of the franchise. The association will help Shyam Steel to enhance its brand and business presence across the HSM markets and nationally. The sixteenth edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin from 31st March 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Lucknow Super Giants team will be sporting the Shyam Steel logo on the back of the official match day jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. The association will also be amplified across, print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament. The duration of the association is three years.

Commenting on the association Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Ltd said, “We are very proud to associate ourselves with one of the most popular franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. The team is the perfect amalgamation of talent, experience and enthusiasm. India is a cricket frenzy nation, and this partnership will help us to build a high brand recall amongst our target audience nationally. Uttar Pradesh is a key market for us as it serves as our gateway to the North Indian markets, and we hope this association creates a positive impact in the region. We look forward to a very successful season for both the brands.”

Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO RPSG Sports said “We are absolutely delighted to be entering into a long-term partnership with an esteemed brand like Shyam Steel. There is a lot of positive synergy between the brand and the franchise, and we look forward to working with them in this prestigious tournament.”

Shyam Steel will leverage the association to enhance its brand awareness, build relevance and engage with the target audience. The partnership with Lucknow Super Giants will help brand Shyam Steel to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of activations across digital and traditional platforms to grow stakeholder engagement and brand recall.

Shyam Steel with an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crores is now on a steady expansion mode braving the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The Company, an integral partner of building new India, is committed to meaningfully contribute to the realization of the target of 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31. The brand is associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company in addition to having Sonu Sood as one of its brand ambassadors. Shyam Steel has also have recently added Vijay Devarakonda to the pantheon of famous endorsers.