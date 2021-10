Bhubaneswar : In view to contain the spread of Covid , the Jagatsinghpur district administration has imposed Section-144 of CrPC at Maa Sarala temple to avoid gathering of more than four people in a single place.

As per the official order, it is such that large number of people visit the temple during Ashtami , Saptami and Navami festival , which raises the risk of spreading the virus, therefore such order has been passed.