Sea Plane Facility at Sabarmati River

New Delhi : Under Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS)- UDAN( Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the seaplane service between Sabarmati River Front & Statue of Unity commenced on 31st October , 2020. Later ,the same was stopped by the selected Airline Operator( SAO) from 11th April, 2021 due to operational reasons. Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken up the matter with the concerned stakeholders for making seaplane operations viable. MoCA has also signed an MoU with M/o Ports, Shipping & Waterways ( MoPSW) for development of Seaplane services.

Following Water aerodromes have been identified in the states of Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshdweep details under UDAN Scheme:

1. Sardar Sarovar Dam (Statue of Unity) in Gujarat

2. Sabarmati River Front, Ahmadabad, Gujarat

3. Shatrunjay Dam in Gujarat

4. Swaraj Dweep in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

5. Havelock Island in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

6. Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

7. Guwahati riverfront in Assam

8. Umrangso Reservoir in Assam

9. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Telangana

10. Prakasam Barrange in Andhra Pradesh

11. Minicoy in Lakshdweep Islands

12. Kavaratti in Lakshdweep Islands

13. Portblair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

14. Agatti in Laskhdweep Islands

This information was given by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.