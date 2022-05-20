SC transfers Gyanvapi mosque case to District Judge of Varanasi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today ordered transfer of Gyanvapi mosque case to District Judge of Varanasi. A three-judge bench comprising Justices D. Y. Chandrachud, Surya Kant and P. S. Narasimha was hearing a petition challenging the filming of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque. In its order, the court also said that having regard to the sensitivity of this civil suit, the case is transferred from Civil Judge Senior Division to Varanasi District Judge. The case was being heard by a trial court in Varanasi, with the next hearing scheduled for Monday.

The Apex Court Bench also observed that the need for fraternity between communities and need for peace is topmost for the court. Justice Chandrachud said that a sense of balance and calm is needed on the ground and a degree of healing touch.