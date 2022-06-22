Sarbananda Sonowal visits the Flood Relief Camp at Nagaon, Assam to assess support to affected people

New Delhi :Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the relief camp set up at Phulaguri Higher Secondary School, Nagaon, Assam for flood affected people of the region. The minister visited to assess the support provided and interacted with the affected people. Shri Sonowal extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and next of kin of all those who lost their lives in these devastating flood.

To assess the damage & destruction caused by these devastating flood, a Central team would be visiting soon, informed the Union Minister. After the visit, the team will prepare a report and submit it to the government for all possible support for people and provide assistance.

Speaking after the visit to the flood relief camp Shri Sonowal said the flood situation in Assam is grim and the government is working towards providing relief & support to all the people affected in this flood. He said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah have enquired about the situation on ground. He said they have expressed concern at the fury of this unfortunate natural calamity and assured all possible help from the centre.

The minister, while interacting with the officials, thanked all the staff for extending all possible support to the flood affected people & urged them to continue in that direction towards welfare of the people.

The Minister further added that the team Assam under Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma are working hard to tackle the situation and he has been talking to the Chief Minister on a regular basis in this regard.

The Union Minister also reviewed the flood situation on the either side of National Highway between Guwahati and Raha. The Minister was briefed about rescue and relief support provided in this region