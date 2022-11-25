Sangeet Natak Akademi selects 102 artists of India for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the years 2019, 2020 & 2021.

New Delhi : Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama in the meeting of its General Council held from 6-8 November 2022 in New Delhi selected 102 (Including three joint Awards) artists of India who have made a mark as young talents in their respective fields of the performing arts for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the years 2019, 2020 & 2021.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, given to artists below the age of 40 years, was introduced with the objective of identifying and encouraging outstanding young talents in diverse fields of performing arts and giving them national recognition early in their life, so that they may work with greater commitment and dedication in their chosen fields.

Younger artists cover the entire gamut of the performing arts such as vocal music, both Hindustani and Carnatic, instrumental music both Hindustani and Carnatic including Flute, Sitar and Mridangam, and other major traditions of music also.

The North-eastern States of the country have also been adequately represented with 19 artists from the North-east selected for the Award from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar carries a purse money of Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty-five thousand only). The Yuva Puraskar will be presented at a special ceremony by the Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi.