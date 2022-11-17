Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards From the Consumer Technology Association

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories.

Samsung was honored across multiple categories, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing a seamlessly connected, customizable experience for consumers while contributing to an eco-conscious world. With sustainability at the heart of all that Samsung does, consumers were encouraged to join with the company as they make everyday changes, having a meaningful impact on the environment. Bold new ideas were brought to life, including investment in sustainable materials, increased energy efficiency in products and responsible recycling, as well as refurbished and repairable devices, while lowering the company’s carbon footprint by using 100% renewable energy in all facilities in the U.S., Europe and China.

Samsung products were distinguished as Innovation Awards Honorees in Digital Imaging/Photography, Mobile Devices & Accessories, Gaming, Digital Health, Wearable Technologies and Video Displays, Home AV Components & Accessories and Software & Mobile Apps categories. Several of these honorees incorporate eco-conscious features, including the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which are both made with repurposed fishing nets and include 100% recycled paper for flagship product packaging. The company received recognition as prestigious Best of Innovation Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Video Displays and Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy categories.

The Innovation Awards are sponsored by CTA, the host and organizer of CES — recognized worldwide as the global stage for innovation and the most influential tech event in the world. CES 2023 will take place from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with a deeper focus on sustainability.

Highlighted Best of Innovation Honoree:

Samsung S3B512C Security Chip — As a Best of Innovation Honoree in the Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy category, Samsung’s S3B512C biometric card solution integrates a fingerprint sensor, Security Element (SE) and Secure Processor (SP) on a single chip, as well as enhanced security features made possible by Samsung’s proprietary fingerprint authentication algorithm and anti-spoofing technology. It is the cybersecurity industry’s first all-in-one security chip that reads biometric information through a fingerprint sensor, stores and authenticates encrypted data in a tamper-proof way and processes data securely.

Highlighted Innovation Awards Honorees:

Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition — As the ultimate foldable smartphone for self-expression, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is packed with innovative camera upgrades, a larger battery and even more opportunities for customization than its predecessor. Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition were recognized in the Digital Imaging/Photography and Mobile Devices & Accessories categories. Z Flip4’s form factor enables unique camera functionality like FlexCam that allows you to shoot hands-free photos and videos directly on your favorite social networking apps. It also allows you to take a photo from the Cover Screen without even opening your phone using Quick Shot. The Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition offers another level of customization with glass colors and frame options that provide 75 unique combinations.

Galaxy Z Fold4 — Honored in the Digital Imaging/Photography, Mobile Devices & Accessories and Gaming categories, the Galaxy Z Fold4’s top-of-the-line performance, upgraded camera and groundbreaking design make it the productivity powerhouse of our next generation of foldable smartphones. The Z Fold4 delivers unparalleled experiences for powerful gaming and increased productivity thanks to its 7.6-inch Main Display and Android 12L features.

Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro — Both Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro were recognized in the Digital Health and Wearable Technology categories for their advanced health tracking, increased durability and charging capabilities, making it Samsung’s most feature-packed watch yet. Galaxy Watch5 Pro is designed for adventure and a heavy-duty lifestyle with upgraded GPS-based features, the longest battery in a Galaxy Watch and expansive Super AMOLED display protected by an enhanced Sapphire Crystal. With the groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch5 series empower users with the most complete picture of their health-related insights yet.

Samsung Wallet — With its reputation as an all-in-one, go-everywhere app, Samsung Wallet was recognized in the Software & Mobile Apps category. It combines Samsung Pass, Samsung Pay and more to provide Galaxy users a new and simple way to keep all their digital essentials in one place — from bank cards and digital keys to travel passes, driver’s licenses and student IDs. With the integration of platforms, such as SmartThings and Samsung Knox, the program offers a secure and refined interface and one-swipe access to your important digital items and information.

Bespoke AI Laundry — Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry products were recognized for its innovative design and integrated AI technologies. Bespoke AI™ Washer with AI OptiWash™ was recognized in the Smart Home category, and Bespoke AI™ Dryer with AI Optimal Dry was recognized in the Home Appliance category. Bespoke AI™ Washer automatically identifies fabric types and dirt levels, optimizing its performance accordingly while cycles themselves can be controlled with Samsung’s SmartThings app. Bespoke AI™ Dryer uses sensors and algorithms to measure the moisture content of clothes, adjusting drying time and temperature to seamlessly optimize drying cycles. The Bespoke AI Laundry pair responds to frequent washing habits for a highly personalized experience, and the laundry pair has a range of color choices to help inspire more ways to customize home laundry spaces.

SmartThings Energy — Recognized in the Software & Mobile Apps category, Samsung’s SmartThings Energy app provides an effortless solution for consumers to reduce home energy consumption. In addition to tracking energy usage, SmartThings Energy offers actionable insights and recommendations based on the devices connected to the platform and usage pattern.

Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink SSD 2TB — As an Innovation Awards Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category, the Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink SSD 2TB is the company’s fastest PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) with superior power efficiency. Designed for gaming consoles or PCs, it delivers lightning-fast speeds for faster loading times. The combination of a heatsink, nickel coating on the controller and Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard maximizes the cooling effects to prevent performance degradation due to overheating. The drive is also equipped with RGB lights to match the style of any setup.

Samsung Automotive NVMe BGA SSD 1TB (AM991) — This breakthrough advancement provides the industry’s highest sequential read speed for automotive storage, as well as an exceptionally large operational capacity for AD/ADAS, cockpit and vehicular infotainment systems. Earning recognition in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category, it also features the highest sustainable automotive write speed of up to 1150MB/s thanks to Samsung V-NAND technology, a proprietary in-house controller and an exclusive firmware design while functioning safely in even the most in-climate weather (-40’C to 105’C).

Samsung 512GB CXL Memory Expander — Recognized in the Computer Hardware & Components category, Samsung’s 512GB CXL Memory Expander module will be the first memory device that supports the eagerly-awaited CXL 2.0 interface and will come in an EDSFF (E3.S) form factor — especially suitable for next-generation high-capacity enterprise servers and data centers. This new memory module is built with an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) CXL controller, using DDR5 DRAM to support maximum bandwidth and capacity and for the first time, enabling memory to scale beyond tens of terabytes with the processing demands of big data and AI/ML workloads.

Samsung 16GB LPDDR5X and 1TB UFS 3.1 Multi-Chip Package — In the first integration of 14nm-based 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM and Samsung’s seventh-generation quad-level cell (QLC) V-NAND 1TB UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.1, this uMCP is providing a giant industry-leading leap forward. Honored in the Embedded Technologies category, the integrated UFS-based multichip package is taking the industry toward higher-density, higher-speed and low-power memory for premium smartphones and other leading IT applications.

Samsung ISOCELL HP3 CMOS Image Sensor — As a state-of-the-art mobile sensor with a 1/1.4-inch optical format and 0.56㎛pixel size for slimmer camera designs, the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 was honored in the Digital Imaging/Photography category. It features the smallest pixel technology in mobile cameras for greater design convenience and 200 megapixels that deliver the most detailed images available. The Tetra2pixel technology allows the pixels to operate in a 1.12㎛ or 2.24㎛ size, capturing more light information in low light and taking 8K video with minimal loss in the field of view. Furthermore, using Super QPD technology, the ISOCELL HP3 can detect autofocus information horizontally and vertically.

Samsung W920+RF 6550 Next-gen Enhancement for Wearables — Recognized in the Wearable Technologies category, Samsung’s Exynos W920 System on a Chip (SoC) and Exynos RF 6550 connectivity solution is a next-generation tandem offering that adds a new dimension to wearable devices. The Exynos W920 processor, built on a 5-nanometer (nm) Extreme Ultra-Violet (EUV) process node, includes an LTE modem and provides the performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices with a powerful GPU and dual-core CPU. The companion RF 6550 chip, built on a 28nm process, integrates Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS connectivity with the utmost reliability into the Exynos W920 design.