Samsung Launches First-of-its-Kind Smart Upgrade Program for its Premium Televisions; Pay 70% Now & Rest a Year Later

New Delhi :Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the roll out of an exciting ‘Smart Upgrade Program’, a unique consumer affordability program for its lifestyle and premium TV range – Neo QLED, The Frame and Crystal UHD, in collaboration with Flipkart.

‘Smart Upgrade Program’ provides consumers with a unique opportunity to amp-up the style quotient of their living spaces with premium Samsung TVs by paying only 70% at the time of purchase and 30% after 12 months.

This program has been designed to provide affordability and ease of ownership to consumers. This will help consumers in upgrading to larger screen and more premium Samsung TVs. Under the program, consumers can purchase Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV by paying INR 23,093 as upfront payment and the remaining INR 9,897 after 12 months. SAMSUNG Frame 2021 Series QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV can be purchased by paying INR 38,493 as upfront payment and INR 16,497 as balance payment after 12 months.

“Smart Upgrade is a first-of-its-kind program for televisions that we have introduced in collaboration with Flipkart to offer unique affordability solutions to consumers. This program aligns with our vision to provide our consumers with an exciting opportunity to upgrade to the best in class technology that adds value to their lives and transforms their living spaces,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Neo QLED TVs

Samsung has recently introduced its Neo QLED televisions for an ultimate viewing experience with a perfect blend of design and premium features. The Neo QLED comes with cutting-edge Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with a powerful Neural Quantum Processor 8K and a real depth enhancer. Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED TVs are equipped with smarter and intelligent features and user interface, allowing Samsung TVs to become the central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more.

The Frame TV

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame lets you ‘Make your own TV’ through various customization options. You can select different color bezels to complement your surroundings and curate your personal art collection from a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

The Frame isn’t just beautiful, it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

Crystal UHD TVs

Crystal 4K UHD TVs deliver lifelike images with every subtlety, through one billion shades of true colours and the Crystal Processor 4K. The Crystal 4K UHD TV range masters the HDR experience, allowing one to enjoy an enormous spectrum of colors and all the visual details, in even the darkest scenes. The range also come packed with Motion Xcelerator Turbo enabling smoother motions and clearer images for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, these new models have a host of convenient features such as Universal Guide, Game Mode, Tap View, Samsung TV Plus, and PC on TV.