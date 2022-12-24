Samsung Expands Entry Segment Portfolio with Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e; Fast Performance with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus and 50MP Camera

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, launched Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e today. The latest additions to the popular Galaxy A series promise unprecedented style and unmatched performance to meet the needs of aspirational Gen Z consumers.

“Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e carry forward the A series legacy with segment-leading features like 8GB memory with RAM Plus, high storage up to 128GB, massive 5000mAh battery and Face Recognition to unlock your phone. With these awesome features, the new Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones are targeted at consumers looking for smooth multitasking at an affordable price,” said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Quick Performance

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. For enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e come with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to expand RAM size as per their requirement. Both come with Android 12 full version out of the box.

Stunning Camera

Galaxy A04 ensures stunning captures with best-in-segment 50MP dual rear camera. Galaxy A04e comes with 13MP dual camera setup for taking amazing everyday photos. Both smartphones come with 5MP front camera to capture selfies, rear depth live focus camera to ensure good quality portraits with different modes to capture unforgettable moments. From gorgeous selfies to stunning panoramas and spectacular slow-mo, there is a camera mode for every occasion.

High Security with Face Recognition

Galaxy A04 and A04e are future-ready smartphones designed for aspiring Indian consumers who want to stay ahead and value privacy and safety. Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e come with Face Recognition which ensures high security and fast device unlock.

Immersive Display

Both Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e sport massive 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V display for immersive viewing experience. The large screen helps tech-savvy Gen-Z users to smoothly glide through their social media feed. Binge-watchers can enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter. The new minimum bezel design maximizes viewing experience for consumers.

Powerful Battery

Galaxy A04 and A04e come with massive 5000mAh battery, keeping you powered always and come with in-box Type-C fast charger. Adaptive Power Saving mode adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode automatically. If the battery is below 50%, it puts apps to sleep. AI Power Management puts apps to sleep if they have not been used for three days and puts them to deep sleep if not used for a month.

Memory Variants, Price and Offers

With a stylish textured glossy back, Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will be available in bright and attractive colours.

Colours Price Galaxy A04 Green, Copper and Black 4GB+128GB – INR 12999 4GB+64GB – INR 11999 Galaxy A04e Light Blue and Copper 4GB+128 GB – INR 11499 3GB+64GB – INR 9999 3GB+32GB – INR 9299

As a special offer, consumers can purchase the device with attractive EMI options starting from INR 999. Additionally, consumers can get cashback worth INR 1000 using Samsung Finance+, Zest and IDFC First.

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will be available on Samsung.com and select retail stores starting December 20, 2022