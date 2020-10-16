Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorised Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

New Delhi: The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated January 02, 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has accorded ‘No objection’ from Model Code of Conduct (MCC) angle, vide its letter No.437/6/CG/LA-BR/ECI/LET/FUNCT/MCC/2020 dated October 15, 2020 subject to the following conditions:

i) No Political functionary shall make any reference in this regard during any public speech or communication to the press or public in the constituencies going for poll; and

ii) The relevant provisions of Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission shall be strictly followed.

The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XIV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 19.10.2020 to 28.10.2020.

It may be noted that Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

Annexure

 

Electoral Bearer Bond Scheme – 2018

Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

14th Phase: October 19-28, 2020

 

Sl. No. State/UT Name Of The Branch & Address Branch Code No.
1. Delhi New Delhi Main Branch,

11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001

 00691
2. Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh Chandigarh Main Branch,

SCO 43-48, Banking Square,

Sector-17B, Chandigarh, State: Chandigarh,

Pin : 160017

 00628
3. Himachal

Pradesh

 Shimla Main Branch

Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh, District : Shimla

State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003

 00718
4. Jammu and

Kashmir

 

 

 

 Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch

Badami BaghCantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir

District : Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Dist : Badgam, State: Jammu & Kashmir

Pin : 190001

 02295
5. Uttarakhand Dehra Dun Main Branch

4, Convent Road, Dehradun

Uttarakhand , State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001

 00630
6. Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli

and Daman & Diu

 Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor,

Zonal Office, Sector 10 B Gandhinagar

Distt: Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Pin:382010.

 01355
7. Madhya

Pradesh

 Bhopal Main Branch,

T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal,

Madhya Pradesh, District : Bhopal,

State: Madhya Pradesh. Pin : 462003

 01308
8. Chhattisgarh Raipur Main Branch

P.B.N0.29/61, JaistambhChowk, Raipur,

District : Raipur, State : Chhatisgarh

Pin: 492001

 00461
9. Rajasthan Jaipur Main Branch, P.B.No.72,

Sanganeri Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan

District :Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.

Pin : 302003

 00656
10

 

 Maharashtra Mumbai Main Branch,

Mumbai SamacharMarg

Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai,

Maharashtra      Pin : 400001

 00300
11. Goa, Lakshadweep Panaji Branch

Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,

DayanandBandodkar Marg,

Panaji, Goa . District : North Goa, State : Goa,

Pin: 403001

 00509
12. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Main Branch,

TarawaliKothi, Motimahal Marg,

Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

District : Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh

Pin:  226001

 00125
13. Odisha Bhubaneswar Main Branch

P.B.No.14, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Orissa. District : Khurda

State: Odisha, Pin : 751001

 00041
14. West Bengal and Andaman

& Nicobar

 Kolkata Main Branch,

SamriddhiBhawan

1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal,

District:Kolkata. State: West Bengal.

Pin : 700001

 00001
15. Bihar Patna Main Branch

West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar.

Pin: 800001

 00152
16. Jharkhand Ranchi Branch

Court Compound, Ranchi

Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,

State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001

 00167
17. Sikkim Gangtok Branch

M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM

Dist: East Sikkim, State : Sikkim Pin : 737101

 00232
18. Arunachal

Pradesh

 ltanagar Branch

TI Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, ltanagar,

Arunachal Pradesh

District : Papumpare

State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111

 06091
19. Nagaland Kohima Branch

Near deputy commissioner’s office

Kohima, Nagaland, Pin: 797001

 00214
20. Assam Guwahati Branch, Pan Bazar,

MG Road, Kamrup, Guwahati.  Pin: 781001

 00078
21. Manipur lmphal Branch

M G Avenue, lmphal west, Manipur, Pin: 795001

 00092
22. Meghalaya Shillong Branch

MG road, Near General PO

Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya

Pin: 793001

 00181
23. Mizoram Aizawl Branch, Solomns cave

District: Aizawl. Mizoram,  Pin: 796001

 01539
24. Tripura Agartala Branch, Hari Ganga Basak Road,

Agartala, District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001

 00002
25. Andhra

Pradesh

 Visakhapatnam Branch

Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction,

Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off ,

Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam

District: Visakhapatnam, State : Andhra Pradesh

Pin : 530002

 00952
26. Telangana Hyderabad Main Branch

Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.

District : Hyderabad, State: Telangana

Pin: 500095

 00847
27. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chennai Main Branch

336/166, Thambuchetty  Street, Parrys,

Chennai. State: Tamil Nadu    Pin : 600001

 00800
28. Karnataka Bengaluru Main Branch, Post Bag No.5310,

St. Marks Road, Bangalore, District : Bangalore Urban,

State : Karnataka, Pin : 560001

 00813
29. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Branch

P.B.No.14, M.G.Road,

Thiruvananthapuram,District : Trivandrum,

State: Kerala. Pin : 695001

 00941

 

