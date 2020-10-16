Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorised Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

New Delhi: The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated January 02, 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has accorded ‘No objection’ from Model Code of Conduct (MCC) angle, vide its letter No.437/6/CG/LA-BR/ECI/LET/FUNCT/MCC/2020 dated October 15, 2020 subject to the following conditions:
i) No Political functionary shall make any reference in this regard during any public speech or communication to the press or public in the constituencies going for poll; and
ii) The relevant provisions of Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission shall be strictly followed.
The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XIV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 19.10.2020 to 28.10.2020.
It may be noted that Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.
Annexure
Electoral Bearer Bond Scheme – 2018
Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)
14th Phase: October 19-28, 2020
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Name Of The Branch & Address
|Branch Code No.
|1.
|Delhi
|New Delhi Main Branch,
11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001
|00691
|2.
|Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh
|Chandigarh Main Branch,
SCO 43-48, Banking Square,
Sector-17B, Chandigarh, State: Chandigarh,
Pin : 160017
|00628
|3.
|Himachal
Pradesh
|Shimla Main Branch
Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh, District : Shimla
State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003
|00718
|4.
|Jammu and
Kashmir
|Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch
Badami BaghCantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir
District : Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Dist : Badgam, State: Jammu & Kashmir
Pin : 190001
|02295
|5.
|Uttarakhand
|Dehra Dun Main Branch
4, Convent Road, Dehradun
Uttarakhand , State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001
|00630
|6.
|Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli
and Daman & Diu
|Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor,
Zonal Office, Sector 10 B Gandhinagar
Distt: Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Pin:382010.
|01355
|7.
|Madhya
Pradesh
|Bhopal Main Branch,
T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal,
Madhya Pradesh, District : Bhopal,
State: Madhya Pradesh. Pin : 462003
|01308
|8.
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur Main Branch
P.B.N0.29/61, JaistambhChowk, Raipur,
District : Raipur, State : Chhatisgarh
Pin: 492001
|00461
|9.
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur Main Branch, P.B.No.72,
Sanganeri Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan
District :Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.
Pin : 302003
|00656
|10
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai Main Branch,
Mumbai SamacharMarg
Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai,
Maharashtra Pin : 400001
|00300
|11.
|Goa, Lakshadweep
|Panaji Branch
Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,
DayanandBandodkar Marg,
Panaji, Goa . District : North Goa, State : Goa,
Pin: 403001
|00509
|12.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Lucknow Main Branch,
TarawaliKothi, Motimahal Marg,
Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
District : Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh
Pin: 226001
|00125
|13.
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar Main Branch
P.B.No.14, Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, Orissa. District : Khurda
State: Odisha, Pin : 751001
|00041
|14.
|West Bengal and Andaman
& Nicobar
|Kolkata Main Branch,
SamriddhiBhawan
1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal,
District:Kolkata. State: West Bengal.
Pin : 700001
|00001
|15.
|Bihar
|Patna Main Branch
West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar.
Pin: 800001
|00152
|16.
|Jharkhand
|Ranchi Branch
Court Compound, Ranchi
Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,
State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001
|00167
|17.
|Sikkim
|Gangtok Branch
M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM
Dist: East Sikkim, State : Sikkim Pin : 737101
|00232
|18.
|Arunachal
Pradesh
|ltanagar Branch
TI Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, ltanagar,
Arunachal Pradesh
District : Papumpare
State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111
|06091
|19.
|Nagaland
|Kohima Branch
Near deputy commissioner’s office
Kohima, Nagaland, Pin: 797001
|00214
|20.
|Assam
|Guwahati Branch, Pan Bazar,
MG Road, Kamrup, Guwahati. Pin: 781001
|00078
|21.
|Manipur
|lmphal Branch
M G Avenue, lmphal west, Manipur, Pin: 795001
|00092
|22.
|Meghalaya
|Shillong Branch
MG road, Near General PO
Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya
Pin: 793001
|00181
|23.
|Mizoram
|Aizawl Branch, Solomns cave
District: Aizawl. Mizoram, Pin: 796001
|01539
|24.
|Tripura
|Agartala Branch, Hari Ganga Basak Road,
Agartala, District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001
|00002
|25.
|Andhra
Pradesh
|Visakhapatnam Branch
Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction,
Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off ,
Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam
District: Visakhapatnam, State : Andhra Pradesh
Pin : 530002
|00952
|26.
|Telangana
|Hyderabad Main Branch
Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.
District : Hyderabad, State: Telangana
Pin: 500095
|00847
|27.
|Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
|Chennai Main Branch
336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys,
Chennai. State: Tamil Nadu Pin : 600001
|00800
|28.
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru Main Branch, Post Bag No.5310,
St. Marks Road, Bangalore, District : Bangalore Urban,
State : Karnataka, Pin : 560001
|00813
|29.
|Kerala
|Thiruvananthapuram Branch
P.B.No.14, M.G.Road,
Thiruvananthapuram,District : Trivandrum,
State: Kerala. Pin : 695001
|00941