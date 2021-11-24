SAIL’s iron ore mines receive 5-Star rated awards for sustainable mining practices

New Delhi : Two iron ore mines of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Kiriburu Iron Ore Mines and Meghahatuburu Iron Ore Mines, under the Ministry of Steel received 5-star rated awards for sustainable mining practices and all round performance in the Iron Ore category at the 5th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals held in New Delhi yesterday. The Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi presented the awards to Smt Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL in a glittering award ceremony. Chairman, SAIL was accompanied by Shri Kamlesh Rai, Chief General Manager, Kiriburu Iron Ore Mines and Shri RP Selvam, Chief General Manager, Meghahatuburu Iron Ore Mines while receiving the awards.

SAIL’s Kiriburu Iron Ore Mines was awarded for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 while Meghahatuburu Iron ore Mines was awarded for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20. Both these SAIL mines are under the Jharkhand Group of Mines of SAIL, Bokaro Steel Plant.

SAIL fulfils its entire requirement of iron ore from its captive iron mines and it is also the second largest iron ore miner in the country. The company operates various iron mines in the states of Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.