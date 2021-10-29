Sabyasachi Mohapatra’s Sala Budhar Badla had its world premiere in Dubai at Cine Odisha, during World Expo 2020!

Bhubaneswar: Acclaimed director Sabyasachi Mohapatra’s national award film Sala Budhar Badla had the world premiere in Dubai at the one-of-a-kind film festival Cine-Odisha during the prestigious World Expo 2020 on the 22nd of October 2021. Mr Sabyasachi Mohapatra and producer of the film Mr Kumar C. Dev Mohapatra presented the film to a hall-packed global audience in the India Pavilion multipurpose auditorium and received standing ovation after the screening.

Sabyasachi Mohapatra said “My films have been screened at many film festivals across the globe but having screened at the first ever Odia Film festival outside India CINE-ODISHA is something very special for me. I truly appreciate the efforts and thank Odisha Samaj UAE (OSUAE) and noted film producer, promoter Jitendra Mishra’s initiative CINEMA4GOOD”. He also paid rich tribute to the protagonist of the film, Late Shri Atal Bihari Panda who passed away four months ago and said, “Shri Panda would’ve been the happiest man today knowing that his film has been screened at such a prestigious venue” , he added.

Amiya Kumar Mishra, president of OSUAE said, “We are proud to have Sala Budhar Badla in the screening program and host the filmmakers in Dubai”

Kumar C. Dev Mohapatra the producer of the film said, “Sala Budhar Badla” is my first film as a producer. The world premiere happening in Dubai at the DubaiExpo 2020 is a dream come true for me. I am extremely happy and honoured to be a part of history being made today. I thank the Ministry of UAE, OSUAE & CINEMA4GOOD and India Pavilion for laying a wonderful and needed ground to promote Odia cinema globally”

The film Sala Budhar Badla received National Film Award for Best Regional Film, and both the director and the producer of the film received the prestigious award from the honorable Vice-President of India in New Delhi recently on the 25th of October 2021.

The one-of-a-kind film festival and forum CINE-ODISHA was hosted by Odisha Samaj UAE (OSUAE) – the largest association of Non-Resident Odias across the Middle East and North Africa region in collaboration with Internationally acclaimed film producer, promoter and curator from Odisha Jitendra Mishra and his organization CINEMA4GOOD. Expo 2020 Dubai, the 35th World Expo was inaugurated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the 30th of September 2021 and will be open to the world until 31st March 2022. With 192 participating nations, Expo2020 Dubai is a mega international event in terms of scale, duration, and visitor count, with a projected 25 million tourists from all over the world in the 6 month period.

Related