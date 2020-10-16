‘Rs 22,267 cr given to Odisha for Covid fight’: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said a package of Rs 22,267.66 crore of assistance touching all sections of the society has been allocated by the Centre to the State to combat the corona pandemic.

Pradhan told a Press conference in New Delhi that the Central Government has allocated a Rs 19,042.44-crore assistance, 7,51,930 tonnes of rice, 44,130 tonnes of pulses and 68.79 lakh LPG cylinders for Odisha as a Covid-19-situation support package.

He claimed that 5 kg of rice per person per month has been provided to 3.17 crore beneficiaries in the State under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

He too said Rs 1,258.02 crore has been transferred to the State’s 85.20 lakh women Jan Dhan account holders. Besides, Rs 400.63 crore has been transferred to 20.3 lakh PM Kisan beneficiaries in the State.

Pradhan said that about 20.83 lakh construction workers in the State have been provided Rs 312.49 crore under the Centre’s Building and Construction Workers Welfare Fund.He also said 4.51 lakh job cards were issued from April to September 2020 generating 9.25 crore man-days of employment in the State. Also, 74.42 lakh man-days were generated under the PM Kalyan Garib Rozgar Yojana.

Pradhan further said Rs 5,122 crore has been released as the entire GST compensation to the State for the financial year 2019-20 and Rs 2,258 crore allocated as GST compensation in 2020-21, out of which Rs 1,129 crore has been released.

He also said Odisha has been permitted to borrow an additional Rs 2,858 crore amounting to 0.50% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation.

