Rs 1,29,780 crore gross GST Revenue collection for December 2021

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2021 is Rs 1,29,780 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,578 crore, SGST is Rs 28,658 crore, IGST is Rs 69,155 crore (including Rs 37,527 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,389 crore (including Rs 614 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 25,568 crore to CGST and Rs 21,102 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of December 2021 after settlements is Rs 48,146 crore for CGST and Rs 49,760 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December 2021 are 13% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26% higher than the GST revenues in December 2019. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 36% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The GST collection in the month is close to Rs 1.30 lakh crore despite reduction of 17% in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November, 2021 (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October, 2021 (7.4 crore) due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration by both Central and State Tax authorities.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the third quarter of the current year has been Rs 1.30 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the first and second quarters respectively. Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalization measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the last quarter as well.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of December, 2021 as compared to December 2020.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during December 2021[1]

State Dec-20 Dec-21 Growth Jammu and Kashmir 318 320 0% Himachal Pradesh 670 662 -1% Punjab 1,353 1,573 16% Chandigarh 158 164 4% Uttarakhand 1,246 1,077 -14% Haryana 5,747 5,873 2% Delhi 3,451 3,754 9% Rajasthan 3,135 3,058 -2% Uttar Pradesh 5,937 6,029 2% Bihar 1,067 963 -10% Sikkim 225 249 11% Arunachal Pradesh 46 53 16% Nagaland 38 34 -12% Manipur 41 48 18% Mizoram 25 20 -23% Tripura 74 68 -9% Meghalaya 106 149 40% Assam 984 1,015 3% West Bengal 4,114 3,707 -10% Jharkhand 2,150 2,206 3% Odisha 2,860 4,080 43% Chhattisgarh 2,349 2,582 10% Madhya Pradesh 2,615 2,533 -3% Gujarat 7,469 7,336 -2% Daman and Diu 4 2 -60% Dadra and Nagar Haveli 259 232 -10% Maharashtra 17,699 19,592 11% Karnataka 7,459 8,335 12% Goa 342 592 73% Lakshadweep 1 1 170% Kerala 1,776 1,895 7% Tamil Nadu 6,905 6,635 -4% Puducherry 159 147 -8% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 26 18% Telangana 3,543 3,760 6% Andhra Pradesh 2,581 2,532 -2% Ladakh 8 15 83% Other Territory 88 140 58% Centre Jurisdiction 127 186 47% Grand Total 87,153 91,639 5%