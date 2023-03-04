Revisiting Structure- function relationships of protein on the Birth Centenary of Dr. G. N. Ramachandran: A pioneering biophysicist and structural biologist (CPBCR)

Department of Biochemistry at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, Gujarat organized an international conference in offline mode on “Celebrating Proteins on the Birth Centenary of Dr. G. N. Ramachandran (2023)”. He was a pioneering scientist in the field of protein structure, who opened doors to the field of structural biology with his discovery of the structure of collagen and Ramachandran plots. The birth centenary celebrations of G. N. Ramachandran call for remembering his unique pursuits and outstanding achievements in science.

The inaugural session was graced by the Chief Guest, Padma Shri awardee, Global Leaders Foundation’s “Millennium Leader of Asia” and former Vice-chancellor of Gujarat Agricultural University graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In charge Dean, Prof K Muralidharan, delivered welcome address. Prof C. Ratna Prabha Convener and Head, Department of Biochemistry apprised the various pursuits of the department and spoke on the theme of the conference and its objectives. Prof Pushpa Robin secretary Alumni association of Biochemistry department (ABCD) informed the activities of the alumni association. The conference has an admirable list of eminent scientists from India and abroad.

The inaugural session was followed by the various Plenary Sessions. Prof Kini Manjunatha of National University of Singapore delivered Keynote address he spoke on the development of many medical applications of his research on the protein and peptide toxins of snakes and other animals. Prof. Siddhartha P. Sarma, Chairman Molecular Biology Unit (MBU), Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore spoke on structural characterization of proteins using NMR Spectroscopy. Prof DN Rao from Biochemistry department and Executive editor Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB) CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi, delivered a talk on enzyme arsenal of Helicobacter pylori responsible for causing peptic ulcers and gastric cancers. Prof B. VV Prasad from Baylor college of Medicine, Houston, USA had associated himself with Dr GN. Ramachandran during his Ph.D . He gave a lecture on the structural mechanisms of replications and morphogenesis of human rotavirus. Dr David Heppner, from University at Buffalo, USA spoke on the design and development of drugs for mutant EGFR. Prof Alo Nag, Delhi University, presented a talk on disrupting oncogenic interaction with peptides – a strategy for HPV induced cancer therapy Dr Vishal M Gohil, from Texas A&M University, USA and Prof P. Guptasarma from IISER Mohali, Dr Sharad Gupta from IIT Gandhinagar, gave talks on basic aspects of proteins and their relevance to human diseases

Faculty members and Scientists from national and international universities were invited as a panel of experts to judge the posters and oral presentations from young investigators and budding scientists. Dr NK Prasanna Sr Scientist & editor Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB) from CSIR-NIScPR, Prof DN Rao Executive editor, Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB) CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi, Prof BVV Prasad Baylor college, Houston USA, Kini Manjunatha from NUS, Singapore and David Heppner, University at Buffalo USA have judged the Poster and Oral Presentations.

The program was concluded with announcing the results of oral and poster presentations. Cash prizes sponsored by Gujarat Science Academy, Ahmadabad, Gujarat were awarded to the best posters presented by research scholars and oral presentations by young investigators. Recognizing the importance of the event SERB-DST, Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, The MS University of Baroda, Society of Biological chemists (SBC), India, and Gujarat Science Academy have sponsored the conference.