Revenue from IRCTC Website; Rs 14,915 crore in 2020-21 (Till Feb, 2021)

New Delhi: IRCTC e-ticketing website provides the facility of online booking of reserved tickets on Indian Railways. Revenue generated during the last two years through IRCTC website with regard to passengers booking is as under:

Year Amount collected as ticket fare ( in Crores) 2018-19 32,070 2019-20 34,055 2020-21 Till Feb, 2021 14,915

Railway uses IT infrastructure for the vital areas of customer interface. Unreserved tickets are booked on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) application. E-payment facility is provided to freight customers for collection of freight charges and Wagon Registration Fee. Collection of freight charges through e-payment has gone up from 76.16% last year (2019-20) to 83.77% in the current financial year (2020-21).

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.