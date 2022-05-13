RBI appoints Dr. Rajiv Ranjan as new Executive Director

New Delhi :The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Dr. Rajiv Ranjan as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 01, 2022.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Dr. Ranjan was serving as Adviser-in-Charge of Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee.

Dr. Ranjan has an experience of more than three decades in macroeconomic policy and research including monetary policy, fiscal policy, real sector, external sector and international relations. He has worked in various departments of RBI including Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic Policy and Research, Department of External Investments and Operations and International Department. He served as Economic Policy Expert in Central Bank of Oman for three years.

As Executive Director, Dr. Ranjan will look after the Monetary Policy Department (MPD).

Dr. Ranjan will also serve as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Dr. Ranjan has a Ph.D. in Economics from Mumbai University and holds a Masters degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.