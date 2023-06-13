Rath Yatra: The last coordination meeting held today

The last coordination meeting is being held today ahead of Rath Yatra 2023. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Chief Minister attended the coordination meeting through virtual means. He also directed all the departments to work together and complete the journey smoothly. The Chief Minister said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to finish the Mahaprabhu’s journey safely.”

Special attention should be given to the timely observance of the Lord’s policy, safety and other facilities for the devotees coming to Puri. The Chief Minister has ordered to make special arrangements in view of the heat wave this year. Naveen ordered to pay special attention to the devotees coming from abroad to return with a good experience.

Regarding the last coordination meeting, the chief administrator of Sri Mandir said, “We have prepared a work plan for the Rath Yatra based on everyone’s opinion.” He said that with the joint coordination of all departments and the cooperation of the servicemen, the Rath Yatra will be very smooth. Most of the departments have informed about their work in this meeting. More emphasis is placed on how to end the Rath Yatra peacefully.



