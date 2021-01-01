Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum to Re-Open for Public Viewing from January 5

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from January 5, 2021. It will be open on all days (except on Monday and government holidays). Visitors can book their slots online by visiting websites – https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/. As earlier, a nominal registration charges of Rs 50/- per visitor will be levied. On the spot booking facility, which was previously available, is temporarily suspended.

To maintain the social distancing norms, four pre-booked time slots have been fixed between 9:30 am – 11:00 am, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance, install Aarogya Setu app. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is an event based story telling Museum which showcases the exquisite and invaluable artifacts symbolizing art, culture, heritage and history. More details can be found on https://rbmuseum.gov.in/.

