Ramky Enviro inaugurates India’s largest Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Plant at Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste (HiMSW) site

Mumbai : Ramky Enviro, Asia’s leading integrated waste management today inaugurated one of the World’s first and India’s largest Landfill Gas to Compressed Biogas Plant at Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste (HiMSW) site. The project is focused on Conversion of Landfill Gas into Compressed Biogas as an automotive fuel. The project offers significant benefits such as carbon sequestration and reduced emissions of GHGs into the environment and contributes to the greening of the automotive industry.

Speaking on the inauguration, Masood Mallick, JMD, Ramky Enviro stated, “At Ramky Enviro, sustainability forms the bedrock of our business and founding principles. This project responds to one of the biggest strategic imperatives of today – how can we make India’s infrastructure development more sustainable, whilst supporting our strategic energy security priorities. For us, the answer lies in mainstream green innovations that help scale and deliver circular economy and resource recovery solutions. We are delighted that this first of its kind, large scale Landfill Gas to CBG project has been recognised as the Most Innovative Environmental Project and we are confident that this project will be the first of many path-breaking projects that will accelerate not only India’s sustainable waste management journey but also greening of the Indian automotive sector. The successful transformation of one of the largest municipal waste dumpsites in India to a significant source of sustainable energy and green auto fuel, is a great example of circular economy innovation at scale, one that is unprecedented globally.”

Highlights of the plant:

HiMSW undertook to purify and convert the captured gas from a capped landfill into compressed biogas for use as a clean fuel in automobiles under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme launched by the Government of India in 2018.

Contributing to the accomplishment of Ramky Enviro’s sustainability goals, a processing plant that converts 600 Nm3 of landfill gas per hour to CBG, duly meeting IS 16087:2010 requirements, has been commissioned.

The compressed biogas will be sold to Bhagyanagar Gas Limited through its retail outlets in Hyderabad.