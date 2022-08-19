Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to inaugurate National Seminar on ‘Introspection: Armed Forces Tribunal’ in New Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a National Seminar on ‘Introspection: Armed Forces Tribunal’ being organised by the Armed Forces Tribunal (Principal Bench) Bar Association in New Delhi on August 20, 2022. The seminar is being conducted to examine the functioning of the Armed Forces Tribunal, established to ensure the speedy and inexpensive justice to Ex-Servicemen, their families and War-Widows, besides the serving personnel of Armed Forces. The objective of the seminar is to analyse its working, suggest remedies for any shortcomings and resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the litigants in course of availing speedy justice.

The Raksha Mantri will be the Chief Guest, while Minister of Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honour. Senior functionaries and officials of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law & Justice and Judiciary are expected to participate in the seminar. It is being conducted as a part of Raising Day celebrations of the Armed Forces Tribunal.