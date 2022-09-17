Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh to visit Egypt from September 19-20, 2022

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Egypt from September 19-20, 2022. During the visit, Shri Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with Minister of Defence and Defence Production, General Mohamed Zaki. The two Ministers will review the bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries. An MoU to provide further impetus to enhanced defence cooperation between India and Egypt will also be signed.

The Raksha Mantri will also call on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The visit by Shri Rajnath Singh aims to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt.