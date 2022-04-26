Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh interacts with Tiranga Mountain Rescue team in New Delhi

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh interacted with a team of Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) in New Delhi on April 26, 2022. The TMR, founded by Shri Hemant Sachdev, is a non-profit organisation affiliated with the Indian Army since 2016. It provides multiple teams of highly motivated & qualified Avalanche Rescue professionals who are deployed in snow bound and difficult areas during the winter season. The teams have been instrumental in providing dedicated avalanche rescue & training to Indian Army personnel in mountain craft.

Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed on the activities of TMR during the event. The Raksha Mantri commended TMR for saving the lives of the Armed Forces personnel from threats like avalanches, besides raising awareness and imparting training to them. He termed TMR as a source of strength to the soldiers who are deployed in difficult areas and are exposed to various threats such as avalanches. He appreciated the fact that there has been no Army casualty in the locations where TMR is deployed. The Raksha Mantri stressed that TMR has a big responsibility on their shoulders as in the coming times threats such as avalanche may increase due to climate change.

The Raksha Mantri described the work being carried out by TMR as a shining example of partnership between the Government and civil society. He emphasised that a Nation moves forward on the path of development only when the government and civil society work together. “Government and civil society are the wheels on which the country can achieve the goal of all-round sustainable development,” he said.

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Director General Military Operations Lt Gen BS Raju and other senior military officials were present on the occasion.