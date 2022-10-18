Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meetings with his Rwandan, Armenian & Maldivian counterparts on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on October 18, 2022, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Rwanda, Armenia and the Maldives who are in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to attend the 12th DefExpo. In the course of the meetings, the Raksha Mantri met with Minister of Defence, Rwanda Major General Albert Murasira; Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Suren Papikyan and Minister of Defence of the Maldives Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi.

The entire spectrum of defence cooperation was discussed during the meetings, with focus on identifying avenues to expand mutually beneficial collaboration with the respective countries.