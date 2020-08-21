New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Rajiv Kumar, IAS(Retd.) as Election Commissioner. Rajiv Kumar appointed as the Election Commissioner of India after the resignation of Ashok Lavasa.

The Ministry of Law and Justice in a notification said Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will take charge the day Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa leaves office on August 31.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the president is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar (IAS retired) as the election commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Shri Ashok Lavasa, election commissioner who has resigned with effect August 31,” said the ministry in its notification.

