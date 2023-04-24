Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS assumes office as Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade



Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:89) has assumed the charge of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry vice Shri Anurag Jain, lAS (MP:89) consequent upon his appointment as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Prior to this, he was serving as Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.



Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh is an Indian Administrative Service officer of 1989 Batch from Kerala cadre. He has held many important positions in the Union Government as Commissioner – DDA, Joint Secretary – Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary – Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare and Chief Vigilance Officer – Food Corporation of India. He has also held important positions in the State Government as Secretary, Urban Development and Finance Secretary, Government of Kerala.



