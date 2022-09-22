New Delhi : Expressing deep condolence on sad demise of Ms. Lata Khaparde, the famous folk singer of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has prayed for the peace of her soul.
Chief Minister has said in his condolence message that Lata ji’s contribution for the upliftment of Chhattisgarhi dialect and folk music will never be forgotten.
