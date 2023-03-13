Rainfed Area Development (RAD) Programme under National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) focuses on Integrated Farming System (IFS) for enhancing productivity and minimizing risks associated with climatic variability

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that Climate change is a global collective action problem and requires international cooperation for its solution. Further, the science of attribution of changes in rainfall pattern and other weather-related events is far more complex and is currently an evolving subject. The changes as observed may rise from a number of causes, including the inherent variability in climatic systems that are common in the biosphere and geosphere.

In the written reply it was stated that the Government of India stands committed to address the challenges from climate change and has taken many steps through various Ministries, Departments, States and Union Territories including the following: